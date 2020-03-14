Born in Detroit March 21, 1945, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was a resident of Morrice. His friends loved calling him “Doctor Detroit.”
He leaves his wife of 35 years, Andrea Patterson; daughter Janette Schafer and husband Garth; daughter Joy Cebulsky and husband Nate; sister Barbara Carmichael; and nieces Kristi Carmichael and Elissa Carmichael.
Bruce had a deep faith in God and a genuine relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He met his wife Andrea at church and, six years later they were married in 1985. They had a true love, lived as one hand and one heart. They were not just husband and wife, they were soulmates and best friends.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Bruce served his country during the Vietnam War.
Bruce worked for many years a drug and alcohol recovery counselor and in prison ministries. Bruce had a passion for serving the Lord and helping others.
His favorite hymn was “What a friend we have in Jesus” and his favorite scripture was Matthew 6:33.
He encouraged others around him to “seek ye first the Kingdom of God.”
There will not be a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity or the Lansing City Rescue Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.