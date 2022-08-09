Joyce Louise Curtis

Passed away Aug. 4, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 9, 1929, to Harvey R. Plont and Gladys L. Daniels (Plont). Joyce was a sister to four brothers, predeceased by Harvey and Oliver and survived by Lloyd and Bruce.
Passed away Aug. 4, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 9, 1929, to Harvey R. Plont and Gladys L. Daniels (Plont). Joyce was a sister to four brothers, predeceased by Harvey and Oliver and survived by Lloyd and Bruce.
Joyce was happily married for 40 years to Lloyd L. Curtis from March 5, 1950, until his death on March 31, 1990. She loved gardening, baking, sewing, crocheting and best of all being a mom, grandma and great-grandma.
They are both survived by their six children Elonda (Lonnie) Sharp and her husband Paul, Leona (Sis) Williams and her husband John, Vickie Britten and her husband Clark, Cynthia (Cindy) Schoendorf and her husband Scott, Lloyd (Bo) Curtis II and his wife Laurie and Sandra (Sandy) Bates and her husband Don.
Joyce was blessed with and survived by 16 grandchildren, including Tracy Hilliard (Steve), Jill Danek (Scott), Jenny Guernsey (Mike), Kim Esch (Terry), Tina Miller, Danielle Holland (Kent), Mike Britten (Alissa), Michelle Perry (Jim), Ryan Schoendorf (Amber), Riley Hicks (Jacob), Lyndsey Bennett, Lloyd ‘Bub’ Curtis III (Megan), Lauren St. Clair (Brion), Kacie Woodworth (Brandon), Dustin
Bates (Taylor) and Dillon Bates (Mary).
And 35 great-grandchildren!
Joyce enjoyed the past 26 years with her partner Darwin Rose; traveling, car showing and cruising. Dar took loving care of Joyce during her many years battling Parkinson’s.
Joyce is survived by her extended family, including Kevin (Lisa) Rose and Brandon, Katherine (Daniel) Lenneman, Kelly (Bill) Schmitt and Tyler and Emily.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the American Legion in Laingsburg. A luncheon will be provided. A private burial for the family will follow.
Flowers can be sent to the American Legion from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Joyce’s name to the American Legion Post 248 Women’s Auxiliary.
