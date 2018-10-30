Of Flint, age 95, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Melody Pines in Flint.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, G-3139 Hogarth Ave. in Flint, with the Rev. Anthony Strouse officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Owosso.
Those who desire to may make contributions to St. Pius X Church Educational Fund or a charity of their choice.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Road.
A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Flint.
William was born in Owosso Aug. 29, 1923, the son of Joseph and Alice Marrah and was a resident of the Flint area since 1954. On June 7, 1947, he married Patricia Bierwagen at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
He served in the U.S. Navy, and received a Purple Heart during World War II. He was a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member. Marrah was a lifetime employee of the Great A & P Tea Co.
Surviving are children Tom (Karen) Marrah, Sue (Al) Schroeder, Nancy (Stephen) Miller, Donna (Rick) Burnett, Shirley Marrah and Jeff (Jan) Marrah; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Dec. 6, 2003.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
