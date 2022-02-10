Marissa Donelle Fahey

Age 27, of Lansing, entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
She was born on July 19, 1994, in Lansing, the daughter of Scott Fahey and Shannon Carpenter. Marissa attended Ovid-Elsie High School for three years and graduated from Laingsburg High School in 2012. Marissa was a hard-working, dedicated tech in the emergency room at McLaren Hospital and was attending Lansing Community College to finish her nursing degree and dream to be a travel nurse. The love of her life was her daughter, Brynleigh Cayden. She was a fiercely loving mother and put all of her energy into her beloved daughter.
She enjoyed camping and family vacations, especially the yearly pilgrimage to Pioneer County Park in Muskegon. Marissa was strong, spunky, a firecracker in all of her people’s lives and she will be dearly, dearly missed by all who join in mourning her passing and giving thanks for her life.
She is survived by her daughter Brynleigh; her parents; brothers Travis and Noah Fahey; sister Sage Fahey; grandparents Frank and Rita Gazda and Bob Fahey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandpa and grandma Donald and Ethel Mulder; uncle Darrell Fahey; and dearest cousin Cayden Patrick.
A funeral service will take place at noon Friday, Feb. 11, at Grove Bible Church, 6990 E. Price Road in St. Johns. Burial will follow in Middlebury Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at the church.
Memorials may be given toward Brynleigh’s education. For further information please call (989) 224-4422, or visit mcgeehanfh.com.
