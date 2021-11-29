Kimberly Ann Narhi

Age 61, of Byron, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6481 Faussett Rd. in Howell. The Rev. Gregg Pleiness will celebrate.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St. in Linden. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass Friday at the church.
Those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Kimberly was born Aug. 5, 1960, in Howell, the daughter of Frederick and Phyllis Kerslake. Kim co-owned Auctioneer & Associates with her husband, Tim Narhi. She was very active with Eagle Scouts and 4-H; she was the proud mother of two Eagle Scouts. She enjoyed sailing for many years, and most recently, beekeeping. In her younger years, she was a competitive Scottish Highland dancer.
Kim is survived by her husband Tim; children Leigh Michael Narhi (Felicia Dudzinski) and John Christopher (Michelle) Narhi; grandchildren Stanley and Wilhelm; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Holly.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
