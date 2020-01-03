Age 95, of Durand, formerly of Gaines, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Lodges of Durand.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Gaines United Methodist Church, 117 W. Clinton St., with the Rev. Barbara Benjamin and the Rev. John Walworth co-officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church Monday one hour prior to the service.
Duane was born April 30, 1924, in Gaines to Dewey and Nellie (VanAuken) Shepard. After high school, Duane served his country in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne Engineers PTO from 1943-46. Following his service, Duane married Betty Jean Pitman June 29, 1946, and together raised three children. Betty later passed away Sept. 6, 2017.
Prior to his retirement, Duane worked for Grand Trunk Railroad as an engineer for 39 years. He was a member of the Durand VFW Reed-Raymond Post 2272. Duane loved playing golf and skins games at Willowbrook and Dutch Hollow golf courses.
He and Betty spent many years living in the home they had on Sunny Breeze Golf Course in Arcadia, Florida, playing golf and socializing with neighbors and friends.
Duane is survived by his children Michael (Bonnie) Shepard, Larry (Dawn) Shepard and Patricia Shepard; grandchildren John (Danyel) Robinson, Emily (Chad) Hoisington, Stacey (Mike) Carr, Sheilla (Jason) Petrella, Brian Shepard and Matt Shepard; and great-grandchildren Gavin Shepard, Johnny Robinson, Sade Robinson, Ashton Mitchell, Nolan Carr, Elliott Carr, Ronnie Hoisington, Jaden Robinson and Sydney Petrella.
The Shepard family would like to thank the Lodges of Durand and Heart to Heart Hospice for the care given to their dad.
Memorial contributions given in Mr. Shepard’s name are suggested to Heart to Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
