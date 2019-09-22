Age 77, of Durand, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County. A memorial service, celebrating her life, will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Tabernacle of Hope Church, 6285 Bancroft Road in Bancroft.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Youth Haven, youthhaven.org; Hospice House of Shiawassee Co., hospicehouseshia.org; or Gideon’s International, gideons.org . Please mention that gifts are in honor of Patricia Ann Curtis, of 5219 E. Newburg Rd., Durand, MI, 48429.
Patricia was born in Grand Blanc, on March 30, 1942, the daughter of the late Herbert D. and Florence Curtis. Patricia was united in marriage to Dewey Bales in 1957, and into this union was born Sherry, Deborah and Douglas. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized at the age of 18.
Patricia resided in Genesee, Shiawassee and Lapeer Counties most of her life, where she faithfully attended a community church.
She enjoyed many different careers, including; dental assisting, counseling, jewelry sales and later in life working with Shiawassee Area on Aging. She filled her retired life by studying her Bible, spending time with her family, cooking, playing board games and watching game shows. She was a devoted moth-er, grandmother and great grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Sherry Gaboury her husband Larry, of Durand, their children, Aaron and fiancé Cecilia and sons, Curtis and Brandon, Krystal Renton, her husband James, their children, Gavin and Ella and Jasmin, Anna, Nicholas, Gabrielle, and Caleb; daughter Deborah Reese and her husband David, of Arizona and son, Joshua Kessell; son Douglas Bales, his wife Kelly, of Metamora, and sons, Jacob and Travis, his wife Sage and children, Mercedes, Missy Anna, Micayla, Emery, Aria and Caramia; her sisters Esther and Carolyn and many nieces, nephews, cherished friends and caregivers.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Leroy; and sister Barbara.
