Steven Ray Kim

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Owosso resident Steven Ray Kim Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 67.

He was born to Patricia Ann Phinney on May 6, 1955, in Jackson. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Marines, where he served proudly for two years.

