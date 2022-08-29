It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Owosso resident Steven Ray Kim Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 67.
He was born to Patricia Ann Phinney on May 6, 1955, in Jackson. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Marines, where he served proudly for two years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Tracey; son Jason Strattan; daughter Aubrey Kim; sisters Mary Jo Stockdale (Mark) and Pamela Phinney; brother Joel Davis; and grandchildren CJ and Carter Strattan.
Steve was a devoted Michigan State fan and always loved friendly bets against Michigan with friends and Aubrey. He loved supporting his local VFW and was an avid garage-saler.
He was known for his witty sense of humor and his caring heart. He would always figure out how to help someone without a dime in his pocket. His loving heart and selflessness will be missed dearly.
Steve was predeceased by his stepfather Donald Phinney and sister Debbie Strahle. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.