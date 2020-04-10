Of Treasure Island, Florida, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side.
Jerry was born July 31, 1940, to Frederick and Marian Buehler in Owosso. He graduated from St. Paul High School and, at the age of 18, enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He served in the honor guard in Berlin, Germany.
He married Judy Chester Jan. 7, 1961, at St. Paul Catholic Church. They moved to St. Petersburg, Forida, in 1962.
He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters Lynn, Jill (Mariano) Reis and Lisa (Jorge) Mercado; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings Fred (Sue), Tom (Marti), Carol (David Ward) and Dan (Marsha).
He was predeceased by his parents, son John and daughter-in-law Kristie. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Please visit brettfuneralhome.net for the full obituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.