Marjorie June Gruesbeck

Age 96, of Perry, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. Family friend Fred Tabor will celebrate and burial will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The Gruesbeck family will receive friends beginning at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Marjorie was born on Sept. 1, 1926, in Chapin, Mich. to the late Roy and Lula (Perry) Nethaway. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1944. Later that same year, she married the late Myrl Gruesbeck in Corunna on July 22, 1944, and together they raised children Philip, Donald, Beverly and Penny.
Marjorie spent her life being the caretaker of the family, a role she truly loved. She owned a beauty shop for a number of years; she loved the conversation and caring for her clientele. She was always asked to make her famous baked beans and chocolate chip cookies for family functions.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Philip (Gail) Gruesbeck, Donald (Jaclyn) Gruesbeck, Beverly (Gary) Sempsrott and Penny (Chris) Boyd; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was welcomed to Heaven by her parents; husband Myrl; all her siblings Gerald, Wells, Dale, Bertha, Arlene and Evelyn; and granddaughter Michelle Kent.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions be directed to Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice.
