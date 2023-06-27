Marjorie June Gruesbeck

Age 96, of Perry, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel. Family friend Fred Tabor will celebrate and burial will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The Gruesbeck family will receive friends beginning at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.