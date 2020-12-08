Age 78, passed away Dec. 5, 2020.
He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Owosso to John and Ruth Veytruba, who predeceased him.
Jim was a graduate of Owosso High School in 1960 and went on to join the Air Force in 1961. He was a member of the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association. He always looked forward to participating in their shows.
A mechanic, welder and a machinist, he enjoyed collecting and repairing all types of machinery. This interest was reflected in his nickname, “Wrench,” given to him by his friend in the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club.
Throughout his life, Jim was employed by several local businesses, including Moore Ironworks, Impress Machines and Kelly’s Refuse.
He is survived by his children Jeffrey Veytruba and Virginia (Kevin) Freeman; grandsons Cameron and Collin Freeman; sister Gayle Grant; many cousins; and special friends Kelly and Diane Kuechman and their sons, Kyle and Jason Kuechman.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Oak Grove Cemetery with John Walworth officiating.
Donations can be made in Jim’s memory to the American Lung Association.
