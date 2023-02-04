Andrea Gail Pirochta

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Andrea was born Dec. 22, 1944 in Owosso, the daughter of Andrew and Coleen (Ryker) Bakos.
She graduated from Owosso High School.
Andrea married Michael Pirochta on Nov. 10, 1963 at Salem Lutheran Church.
Andrea was a homemaker and was employed with Durand Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center as a CNA. She spent 13 years as activities director.
Andrea was a member of the Owosso VFW hall and the Owosso Free Methodist Church where she was steward who helped manage the kitchen. She ensured the church was decorated for holidays and season changes.
Andrea enjoyed puzzles, playing euchre and dominos. She looked forward to gathering with the ladies in her domino club. Andrea enjoyed garage sales and perusing thrift stores. She would spend hours at ” Stamping Up” designing the perfect cards for her friends and family. Andrea also enjoyed weekend camping trips with her family and friends.
No one was a stranger to Andrea, She made friends wherever she went!
Although she loved her hobbies and activities, her greatest passion was for her family — being a great mom and grandma to all.
She is survived by her children Tracey (David) Barnes, Kimberly Ridgeway and Michael (Tammy) Pirochta; grandchildren Seth Barnes, Caleb Barnes, Amber Ridgeway (Colby Putnam), Katie Ridegeway (Jacob Robinson), Michael D. Pirochta, TJ (Taylor) Sporcic, Trenton Sporcic and Trinity Sporcic; great-granddaughter Tallulah; sister Sherri Bakos; brother Andrew (Missy) Bakos; brother-in-law Charles (Heidi) Pirochta; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Andrea was predeceased by her husband, sister Wavanna Craven, brother-in-law Rick Craven, sister-in-law Etta Mae Kozumplik, nephews Troy Thomas and Chris Butting, and many close friends.
Those wishing to give memorial contributions are advised to direct them to the family.
