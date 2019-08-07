Age 74, of Ovid, died after a brief battle with cancer Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns.
In following Martha’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will take place at a later date.
Martha was born in Lansing Aug. 11, 1944, the daughter of Russell R. and Caroline M. (Collins) Beyer. She attended Lansing Resurrection Catholic High School. On Aug. 18, 1962, Martha married Donald F. Casaday in Lansing. Donald and Martha were blessed with nearly 57 years of marriage.
Martha enjoyed reading, gardening and swimming. She loved dancing with the love of her life, Donald. Martha always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. She worked in health care for 30 years.
Martha is survived by her husband Donald Casaday Sr.; son Charles Casaday of Owosso; son Ronald (Melissa) Casaday of Ovid; granddaughters Shelby (Corey) Ross, Casandra Casaday, Macie Casaday and Sadie Casaday; and great-grandchildren Zoey, Calum and Rachel, with one more on the way.
She is also survived by sisters Zita Halpin and Catherine (Darwin) Meirindorf; brother-in-law Robert (Michelle) Casaday; and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, son Donald Casaday Jr. (2006), sister Caroline Bark and brother Norman Beyer.
The family requests that donations be made in Martha’s memory to Sparrow Hospice - c/o Sparrow Foundation 1322 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48912. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
