Age 77, of Owosso, passed away gracefully in the arms of his loving wife Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.
It was his deep concern for former patients, family and loved ones because of the dangers of COVID not to have a funeral but a celebration of his life. The family honors his wishes. A celebration of Dean’s life will be announced later for sometime in June at his home.
Dean was the son of Donovan and Elsie (Nauzak) Albertson of Marlette.
He completed his studies in 1968 from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and Orthodontics and was given the Emeritus Medal in 2020.
In 1972, Dean began his practice in Orthodontics in Owosso, after working as a general dentist in Saginaw.
He married Linda Ann Boone in Saginaw on Nov. 27, 1971.
Dean is survived by his wife, Linda; children Brian (Alicia) Albertson, Brent (Monica) Albertson, Lisa Ellen (Steven) Lambert and David Albertson; grandchildren Samantha (Jeff), Calli Ann (Mitchel), Blake, Branden Dean, Regan Lynne, Jacob Dean, Aubrey and Anden; great-granddaughter Emma Pearl; sister Delphine (Frank) Vizard; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Pat and brother Tom.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Congregational Child Development Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
