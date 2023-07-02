David E. Vaughn

Age of 97, of Owosso, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 29, 2023, at The Meadows of Owosso.
David lived a full and colorful life in the Owosso community for 75 years. He was an encourager to all, a visionary on most subjects and a friend and mentor to many. He and his wife, Pat, raised four successful children. He used his engineering and leadership skills to be an energetic and productive entrepreneur. He was a willing volunteer in many community organizations, an avid photographer and a philanthropist.
He loved his airplanes and helicopter, travel, RVing, his businesses and the home he and Pat built on Oliver Street. As stated by several friends and posts, he influenced hundreds of lives, businesses, and organizations over the decades. He and Pat loved meeting people all over the world but most enjoyed returning to their “resort” on the Shiawassee River and having visitors for a drink, a meal and listening to music.
David was born on September 9, 1925 in Manistee, to Harold and Marion (Miller) Vaughn. As a youngster, his family moved to Saline, where his parents managed the Saline Valley Farms for several years through the Great Depression.
The farm was an experimental cooperative farm of 20 families, guided by University of Michigan and Michigan State University. David enjoyed sharing stories of growing up with commercial livestock, dairy, crops, orchards, canning factory and selling products through the Hudson Stores of Detroit and a fleet of home delivery trucks. The cooperative nurtured hard work, the families, music, theater, and community. This is where David learned his management skills, work ethic, engineering skills, his love of photography, music and piano.
After graduating from Saline Area Schools in 1943, he attended Michigan State University, interrupted with two years of service in the Army Air Corp serving up to the end of World War II. He returned to MSU and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He wasn’t on campus long when he met Patricia Colby. It was love at first sight. They both graduated in 1948 and were married the same year in Grand Rapids on August 28. They never missed an opportunity for learning, exploring and sharing during their 68 plus years together. Pat passed on Feb. 15, 2017.
David was hired by George Hoddy of Universal Electric and then moved to Lee L. Woodard & Sons Furniture as plant manager and national sales manager. He was then ready to go independent. He founded three companies: Vaungarde, Inc., Flight 1 at Owosso Airport and the Owosso Motor Car Company.
He loved being a member of the Owosso Rotary Club, serving one term as president. He seldomly missed the weekly meetings and lunch with Rotary friends was a highlight of his retired years. He served as board member and wiseman of the YMCA and was essential in developing Camp Shiawassee. He also served on the boards of the Shiawassee Arts Council, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Community Mental Health, Shiawassee Valley Development Corp (past president), City Planning Board and Land Use/Redevelopment, and Memorial Healthcare Support and Patient Advisory Council.
David received several special recognitions: Chamber Citizen of the Year, Curwood Parade Grand Marshal, local Dancing with the Stars contestant, and years as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. David was well known for his photography. He was seldom without his camera and recorded every event he attended. He generously shared his photography, and his work is still evident throughout the community. His other interests included Apple computers, downhill skiing, gardening and piloting (helicopter and airplane).
David is survived by his children Rex (Sharon) Vaughn, Jill (Chet) Garling, Carol (Dean Smith) Vaughn and Tad (Jane) Vaughn. He has eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife and his brother, Robert Vaughn.
A Celebration of David’s life will be celebrated in September and that date will be announced closer to that time. David will continue giving to MSU for the next three to five years as a body donor and will then be buried at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, next to his wife, Patricia.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Shiawassee Family YMCA or Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
