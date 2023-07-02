David E. Vaughn

Age of 97, of Owosso, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 29, 2023, at The Meadows of Owosso.

David lived a full and colorful life in the Owosso community for 75 years. He was an encourager to all, a visionary on most subjects and a friend and mentor to many. He and his wife, Pat, raised four successful children. He used his engineering and leadership skills to be an energetic and productive entrepreneur. He was a willing volunteer in many community organizations, an avid photographer and a philanthropist.

