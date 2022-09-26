Patty Margaret Brisbane

Age 77, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Vernon District Public Library.
Patty was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Owosso, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Matzkanin) Leiner. She was a 1963 graduate of Owosso High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. Patty married Clinton Chester Brisbane on Feb. 15, 1975, in Perry. She served as the first librarian for the Swartz Creek District Library before retiring when her daughter was born. In retirement, Patty became an avid quilter.
She is survived by her husband Clinton; daughter Mindy; sister Ellen Fischer; dear friends Betty Binder, Margaret Bandkau and Colin and Sherry Kingsbury; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great nieces/nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Mary Kingsland and Anita Drummond.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
