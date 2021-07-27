Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Bishop Blackmer officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
Carole was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Owosso, the daughter of Thomas and Gladys (Bartlett) Sundquist.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966, and attended Mott Community College and the University of Michigan, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
When Carole wasn’t spending time with the relief society at her church, you could often find her playing beautiful music on the piano, quilting, knitting, crocheting, sewing and cooking wonderful meals for the family to enjoy. Most of all, Carole loved to spend time with her family and friends.
She married the love of her life James Powell in Owosso on Nov. 12, 1977. He predeceased her in 2016.
Carole worked as a social worker at Clio Convalescence and Pleasant View, and helped tutor kids in reading.
Carole is survived by daughters Heather Powell, Rachael (Wayne) McIntyre and Jennie (Scott) McReynolds; son David (Erin) Powell; grandchildren Keeley Powell, Sierra (Robert) KonKright, Lily Kurrle, Jacob and Harper Powell, Reagan and Parker Goupil, Brandon and Delaney McIntyre, and Isreal McReynolds; great-grandchildren Abbigail and Elijah KonKright; sister Gail ( Dennis) Sorensen; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by son Joshua Maughan; her parents; and sisters Marcy Smith and Hollis Elaine Sundquist.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
