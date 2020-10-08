Passed away in Englewood, Florida, with her best friend and husband of 46 years by her side.
Diane Lueck was born in Kewadin April 29, 1951. Growing up she lived on her parent’s farm and attended Elk Rapids High School. As a young adult, age 22, she moved to Owosso and managed a retail store in downtown Owosso called the Jean House.
K.C. Gilbert and Diane Lueck were married Sept. 21, 1974, and were inseparable.
She was best known professionally for managing the Sagebrush clothing store in downtown Owosso for many years. With the store closure, Diane took her talents to Gilbert’s Hardware and Appliance, owned by her husband K.C. and his brother Bill. Delaying retirement in 2006, Diane and K.C. opened a second Gilbert’s hardware store in DeWitt. Diane retired in 2013 and K.C. followed three years later.
Diane loved the ocean and the Caribbean islands. She was a certified scuba diver and both K.C. and she became sea captains, renting sailboats frequently. Diane loved having a swimming pool at her homes and swam daily. Watching the news shows with K.C. mornings and evenings was an important part of her daily routine. She was an ardent Democrat, believing in equality for women and their rights.
Many vacations Diane and K.C. had over the years were spent visiting every U.S. Presidential Library. Diane loved puzzles, reading and playing canasta. She had her Argus-Press newspapers mailed to her home in Florida so she could keep up with Shiawassee news!
She was predeceased by her parents, Royce and Mary Lueck; brother Gayle (Butch) Lueck; father-in-law Charles Gilbert; sister-in-law Kathy Gilbert; and niece Elizabeth Poyer.
Diane is survived by her husband K.C. Gilbert, brother Royce “Corky” Lueck (Ruth Ann); sisters Sue Bradford and Janice Nordin (Ken); brother-in-law Bill Gilbert (Debbie); sisters-in-law Sue Johnson (Eric) and Kay Poyer (Scott); plus many nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to Memorial Healthcare Foundation cancer screening. There will be no service per family wishes.
During her life, friends and family frequently heard Diane exclaim “splendid,” reflecting her enthusiasm and support. Upon further reflection the word really describes Diane’s spirit and love of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.