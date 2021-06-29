Of Corunna, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Medilodge of East Lansing, after a long battle with dementia.
Roy was born in Flint on Oct. 23 1933, to Blanche and Paul Bishop. Roy was later adopted by Malcolm Dahl. He married his wife Mary in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 22, 1958. Roy retired from the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran.
Roy was a lifelong member of the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club and also the Corunna VFW.
Cremation has taken place. Roy will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly.
There will be a celebration of life and dinner at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club in Corunna.
Roy is survived by his loving wife Mary; daughter Janis Dahl of Owosso; son Roy Dahl of Corunna; and son Bradley (Janet) Dahl of Owosso. Roy had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
