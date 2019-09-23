Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for the rosary to be prayed before the start of service.
Katherine was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Owosso; the daughter of John and Mary “Donna” (Kress) Stechschutte.
Katherine graduated from Owosso High School, with the class of 1976, and attended Barry University in Florida.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
Katherine worked for 13 years at J.C. Penney, seven years at Walmart and three years at Kmart.
She loved her dog Ginger, her family and always enjoyed traveling. Katherine was a big fan of “Words with Friends.” She babysat many kids, back in the day and was always strong in her faith.
Katherine is survived by her siblings Paul (Linda), William (Shirley), Timothy Stechschulte, Ann (Dale) Trierweiler, Lois (Warren) Durling, Ellen Stechschulte, Barbara (John) Rogers and Lisa Stechschulte; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Linda Kozminski.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic School or St. Paul Catholic School Library.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.