On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 82, Hartley J Donahue was called Home to his eternal rest to be forever pain free.
J, as he preferred to be called, was born July 21, 1940, to Hartley and Lelah (Williams) Donahue.
As a youngster growing up, he and younger sister, Patricia, helped out on the farm. Farm life always had chores of some sort that kids could do.
He spent his school years at Corunna, where in high school, he would sweep the halls after lunch and in between classes. He told the story many times about calling the principal, Mr. Anderson, by Andy and not getting in trouble for it. J graduated in 1958, in a class of 42 students.
In 1963, J joined the U.S. Navy, stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois. Later, he was stationed on the aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise off the coast of Vietnam, where for weeks on end all he saw was water. After being discharged from the service in 1967, he returned home and told his mother it was time for her to learn to drive. So his mom and his little sister learned to drive under J’s guidance.
On June 29, 1968, he married Rutheve White of Owosso. He was confirmed into Salem Lutheran Church membership on April 20, 1969, and soon after started helping in the radio room, broadcasting the service to radio station WOAP. He continued as one of the radio room operators until 2020.
J worked at Universal Electric for a few years before going to work for General Motors in 1974 as an electrician. He retired in January 2007, after working in various plants for 33 years.
J loved helping people. He could be found helping people get their vehicles out of ditches and snow drifts. Once, he drove a neighbor woman and her two kids to the hospital at a very high speed when the son severely cut himself. J stayed with her young daughter while the mom remained with her son at the hospital. Another time, a neighbor had lost power in their cow barn and J had the knack to rig up something temporary so that there would be electricity in the barn. J was always eager to lend a hand to whomever needed it.
In the spring of 1992, after a separation from his first wife, he called on Brenda Granger to see if she’d be interested in making him some curtains so that he could get rid of the frilly see-through curtains in his house. Brenda had previously done alterations for the family and belonged to the same church. After initially being turned down, he called again. This time she agreed, reluctantly, being on break from college. Trips to the fabric store turned into breakfasts out, then moonlight bowling and just being together. On May 28, 1993, they were married in Brenda’s home with just the pastor, their kids, Paul and Alicia, and two witnesses in attendance. 10 years later, they renewed their vows in the church they both loved.
J and Brenda loved to camp in their fifth wheel, visiting many locations in the U.S., but mostly visiting Brenda’s parents in Arizona and traveling to the U.P.
J was a life member of Corunna VFW Post 4005. He enjoyed the weekly breakfasts with some of the guys and gals he’d worked with over the years. One of the guys called them the R.O.M.E.O. breakfast group — Retired Old Men Eating Out.
J is survived by his wife Brenda, of almost 30 years; son Paul (Trisha) Donahue; daughter Alicia (Adam) Jones; granddaughters Hadlee, Aubrey, Preslee and Riley; sister Patricia (Don) Mielcarek; last surviving uncle JC Williams; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and his beautiful cat, Sophie.
He is predeceased by his parents; aunts Lois, Verna, Marge and Lottie; uncles Bill and Bob; and cousins Dick, Mike, Chuck and Robbie.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Salem Lutheran Church with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at Salem Lutheran School. Please dress relaxed and comfortable. J was regularly seen in blue jeans and a t-shirt.
Contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran School or a charity of your choice in J’s honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.