Passed away at her home in the early morning of March 24, 2020, three days after celebrating her 91st birthday.
Julie was born March 21, 1929 in Owosso, to Greek immigrant parents, George and Dena Chilikos. She attended Owosso High School, where she played her trumpet in the Stardusters swing band and graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1947.
Shortly thereafter, she embarked on what would be a long and rewarding career with Owosso’s The Argus-Press.
In 1954, Julie married Michael J. Voulgaris with whom she had two sons, John and George. Although she stepped back from her job to raise her boys, she returned to The Argus-Press in 1964 and worked at the newspaper until her retirement in 1994.
She remained involved with her community by serving as a volunteer at Owosso Memorial Healthcare.
As a first-generation Greek-American, Julie was intensely proud of her cultural heritage, which she expressed primarily through her cooking. She always had baked goods or a plate of food ready for anyone who visited her house, whether they were hungry or not, and rarely let them escape empty-handed; her generosity was matched only by her stubbornness and she wanted so much more for others than she ever wanted for herself. If there was one quality that set Julie a part, it was her extraordinary capacity for love, both for the community in which she spent her entire life and for those lucky enough to be counted among her friends and family.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband Michael, and brothers John and Nick Chilikos.
She is survived by her loving sons Dr. John M. Voulgaris (Bethany) of Clarklake and George J. Voulgaris of Owosso; niece Dena Chilikos of Portland, Oregon; and granddaughters, Leigh Ann Voulgaris of Chelsea and Andrea Voulgaris of Whitmore Lake.
A private interment took place with the immediate family. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time. The family requests that any donations be made to the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.