Noel S. (Collard) Walker

Age 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born Dec. 23, 1955, in Owosso, daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Young) Collard. Noel graduated from Owosso High School in 1974 and earned degrees from Ferris State College in dental assisting (1978) and dental hygiene (2004). She began working for Dr. Michael G. Walker in 1980. On July 29, 1983, the two would marry in Owosso and work side-by-side at Mt. Pleasant Family Dental Center until their retirement in 2017. Noel enjoyed traveling, dancing and being in the presence of her family. More than anything, she absolutely loved her grandchildren. They were the center of her life.
Noel is survived by her husband Dr. Michael Walker; children Adam Walker (Amanda Pruehs) of Mt. Pleasant, Alison (Tyler) Ruple of St. Charles, Jeffrey Walker of Mt. Pleasant and Timothy Walker of Owosso; grandchildren Bradley, John, Charles, Quin, Easton and Adelyn; and siblings Timothy (Nancy) Collard of Traverse City, Holly (Robert) Bovee of Chesaning and Shannon Collard of Frankfort.
Noel’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with The Rev. Larry Fussman officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Lincoln Reception Center.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Monday. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Owosso.
Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit charlesrlux.com.
