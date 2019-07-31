Age 75, passed away at her home July 28, 2019.
Sharon was the kindest person, so generous with everyone she knew, and she loved to laugh.
Sharon was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Garfield Heights High School in 1962, where she was a majorette and on the homecoming court. Sharon’s professional career was motivated by necessity. She worked hard for years on assembly lines building cars in the automotive industry, ensuring her three children had everything they needed.
She spent the last 22 years of her career as a corrections officer and then as a sergeant at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Sharon was a firm believer in everyone deserving, at minimum, a second chance. She lived her life free of judgment of others. Numerous people in the community have experienced Sharon “Ma” being there for them at a time when they needed it most.
Sharon thoroughly enjoyed retirement, making sure the Sheriff’s Office retirees met for monthly breakfasts, playing dominoes with her dear friends, and making endless dishes to pass at events. She loved to volunteer her time to help those in need, and adored Elvis Presley and the theater.
More than anything, she cherished watching her grandchildren, Carson and Kylie, thrive in all their sports, band and dance activities. She especially loved finding a good bargain during garage sale adventures with Kylie.
Sharon will be missed so dearly by all who knew and loved her. She truly made the world a better place.
Sharon is survived by her children Chris Reed, and grandchildren Carson and Kylie, and Michael Reed and Heather Reed; brother Joseph (Laura) Allie; sisters Joy (Tim) Bakaric and Nancy Obert; sisters-in-law Berneda Reed and Lorraine Krcmarik; furry companions Molly, Toby and Lucy; and countless friends she met along the way.
She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Martha (Czulkowski) Allie; former husband Lowell A. Reed; and dear friends Sara Lee Brunger, Kay O’Brien and Mike Pirochta.
Chris, Michael and Heather welcome family and friends for the visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. A lunch will take place immediately following at the Fraternal Order of Police in Owosso.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shiawassee Council on Aging or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
