Richard Stephen Fabus

Age 72, of Saginaw, formerly of Elsie, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Cyril Catholic Church in Bannister, Friday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Bill Gruden officiating. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery in Gratiot County.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 1, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel. There will be a scripture service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Richard was born in St. Johns Nov. 26, 1945, the son of Steve and Mary (Chmiko) Fabus. He graduated from Elsie High School and Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. Richard taught school for the Saginaw Public School system for 30 years and retired in 1998.
He was a member of the SEA, MEA, NEA and the K of C of Holy Spirit Church. He enjoyed bowling on the Saginaw educators bowling team and was a volunteer at St. Peter and Paul Elementary School. Richard coached football at Webber Junior High School in Saginaw for many years. He was a member of Holy Spirit Church in Saginaw.
He is survived by sisters Barbara Fabus of Saginaw and Elaine and John Kuchar of Henderson; niece Sharon Kuchar of Lansing; nephew Michael and Neva Kuchar of Georgetown, Texas; and great-nephews Cameron and Connor.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorials may be made to Lions Club leader dog program, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307-3115, leaderdog.org/donate.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
