Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating.
James was born March 22, 1937, in Owosso, the son of Lester and Susan (Phelps) Beattie.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1956.
James was a member of the First Free United Methodist Church.
He married Helen Esther Fesko Aug. 16, 1958, in Owosso.
James worked as a business service tech for GTE for 36 years. He enjoyed old cars, carpentry, sports and gardening. James loved working outdoors and visiting the cottage on Higgins Lake
James is survived by his wife Helen; children James Jr. (Lori) Beattie, Mark Beattie and Robin Beattie; grandchildren Adam (Stephanie) Beattie, Brittany, Shelby and Cassie Beattie; brother Howard (Kathleen) Beattie; sisters Betty (Glen) Andrew, Sally Hunt, Susan Beattie; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his son Timothy Wayne Beattie, her parents, brothers Robert (Marion) Beattie and Richard (Nancy) Beattie, and sisters Mary Hendery and Ina (Jim) Place.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
