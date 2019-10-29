Age 64, of Okemos, formerly of Owosso, passed away Oct. 22, 2019.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Diane was born Oct. 17, 1955, in Owosso, the daughter of Glen and Joan Honke.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1973, and then attended Lansing Community College.
Diane enjoyed working in her flower garden, arts and crafts and spending time in Arizona and at Lake Huron.
She was married to Larry Hughes and they resided in Okemos and Sedona, Arizona.
Diane spent her years as a clerk for the United States Postal Service and retired from the Okemos branch.
She is survived by her husband Larry Hughes; children Danna Brunger and David Brunger and their father David Brunger; father Glen Honke; brothers Mark Honke and Scott Honke; sister Carol Cornell; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Diane was predeceased by her mother Joan Honke, and brothers Kurt Honke and David Honke.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association or the March of Dimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.