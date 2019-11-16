Jerilynn Joyce Sensabaugh

Age 71, of Owosso, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Trigg County Hospital in Kentucky, with her loving husband by her side.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Brandon officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Jeri was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Durand, the daughter of Lewis and Beverley (Cartwright) Jarrad, who raised her as a Christian.
She married Gary D. Sensabaugh in Durand Aug. 12, 1967. They recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary.
Jeri was an exemplary homemaker and spent her life raising and nurturing her family. She worked outside the home to earn extra money while also caring for other families and their homes.
Devoting all her heart and energy to caring for others, Jeri constantly put her personal needs aside in favor of any person, pet or cause. Her grandmother, Frances Cartwright, and her parents Lew and Beverley enjoyed her tender full-time care and delicious meals for years. She traveled countless miles to deliver happiness, food and warmth to many other family and friends.
While deeply compassionate and tenderhearted, Jeri fearlessly defended anyone she felt was treated unfairly. Her sense of humor and sharp wit shined through any difficulty, lifting the spirits of those around her.
A wonderful cook, her scratch-made fruit pies are well known throughout the region. Family and lucky friends defended each slice, and her pies raised a small fortune at church fundraisers.
Jeri and Gary moved to Kentucky in 2014 to be closer to their loving granddaughters.
She was a member of East Cadiz Baptist Church in Cadiz, Kentucky, and First Church of God in Owosso, where she and her mother volunteered to prepare meals for students of the academy. Jeri prepared hot foods for Lincoln Elementary School students in the 1970s before school lunches became available.
She is survived by her husband Gary; children Dean (Janet) Sensabaugh, Julie (Mike) Chaney, Jene (Bill) Abrams and Patricia (Dunkin) Franco; brothers Jim (Dory) Jarrad and Scott (Marsha) Jarrad; granddaughters Madison, McKenna and Samantha Chaney, Abigail and Riley Abrams; grandson Michael Daley; and many other loving family members and special friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Lewis and Beverley (Cartwright) Jarrad, sister Dawn Marie (Jarrad) Swartz, and niece Kimmy (Swartz) Sumbera.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s research and support organizations.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.