Billy Walter Pugh

Of Bancroft, June 25, 1944 - Aug. 14, 2023. Billy passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with dementia.
He was born in Alabama and moved to Michigan as a toddler. As a boy, he played baseball and had his own paper route. After graduation, he went to work for General Motors. He worked on the assembly line, and then became involved in quality control until he retired. After retirement, he found joy in part time work for an auto auction, where he delivered vehicles all across the state. He spent many summers in Alabama with his grandparents and cousins. He also loved sports. As a young adult, he was very involved with his softball team and his bowling league. He also loved watching sports, both live and on TV. He loved all of his Michigan State teams, especially football. He was an avid hunter in both Michigan and in Colorado. He spent many winters at his Florida home and he loved going between Florida and his lake home in Michigan. He loved games, especially Euchre, as a true Michigander. As a loving husband and father, Billy’s family was everything to him and he will be missed dearly.
