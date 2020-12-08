Marilyn J. Schultz-Freebold of Elberta, age 63, died at her home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
She was born Oct. 6, 1957, in Petoskey. She is survived by her children Emily Freebold (Austin Vanbrocklin) and Jacob Freebold (Jessica Schneider); grandchildren Ember VanBrocklin, Samuel Freebold, Phillip Freebold, Landen and Sabastian; sisters Ellen Kelly, Cathryn Church, Carolyn (Karl) Manke, Margaret Davidhizar and Janet Sue (James) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marilyn completed her nursing degree at Baker College. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and laughing with all her sisters and family. She was the youngest of six sisters whose bonds will forever be unbreakable, not even by her death.
She enjoyed nature, going for walks in the woods and liked to hunt for rocks on the beach, as well as paint them. She loved decorative art. Through her thoughtful demeanor, she was always creating beautiful things and gifting her creations to others. She will always be remembered as very sweet and caring.
Robert James Freebold, age 27, of Elberta, died at his home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born March 18, 1993, in Lansing, and is survived by his sister Emily (Austin Vanbrocklin); brother Jacob Freebold (Jessica Schneider); and nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and aunts and uncles.
Bobby was creative and loved guitar and music. He often laid down original beats and put them to video to share. He was an avid gamer and loved to play video games with his friends.
He was thoughtful and caring and made sure his friends knew they were special. His best years were his summers with his cousins floating down the Platte River, camping, and staying at family cottages and Three Pines Resort. He had a lot of friends and a giving heart.
Malachi Andrew Maloney, age 20, of Elberta, died at his home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born July 25, 2000, in Owosso, and is survived by his father Jeremy Maloney; sister Emily (Austin Vanbrocklin); brother Jacob Freebold (Jessica Schneider); and nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, and aunts and uncles.
Malachi graduated from Frankfort High School and was studying accounting at Northern Michigan College in Traverse City, where he often made the dean’s list. His future educational plans included transferring to Michigan State University.
Besides being a good student, he was artistic as well. Whether it was creating pottery pieces or demonstrating his artful side in the kitchen, his creative talents always rang true. He loved to cook and called upon his aunts for his favorite recipes. He also took up canning mouth-watering pickle, which he shared — to the delight of family members.
He had many friends and was the kindest, gentlest 6-foot, 6-inch young man you would ever meet.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Jowett Family Funeral Home, 7223 South St. in Benzonia, officiated by Karl Manke. A visitation will take place before the service.
