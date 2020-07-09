Passed Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 87.
He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Saginaw, the son of Charles Dennis and Jennie Louise (McPeck) Marks.
He married the love of his life, Betty Marie Murray, in Port Huron, June 28, 1952. Bill and Betty celebrated 64 years devoted to each other before she passed Aug. 31, 2016.
Surviving are children Ann M. Marks, Dennis and Lyn Marks, and Melanie Rae Marks; daughter-in-law Carol (Jim) Demis; grandchildren Steven Byrnes, Deidre Marks, Erica (Bruce) Clark, Amber Lynne Marks, Katelyn (the Rev. Michael) Watson, and Erica (Aaron) Huck; great-grandchildren Alastair, Keira and Rosalind Watson, Andrew Huck, and Lexi and Austin Clark; sister Karen (Michael) Manial; brothers Gerald (Sarah) Marks and Glen Marks; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by stepmother Nona Marks Konefko, and sisters Janet (Walter) Carlton and Kathy Austin.
Bill was a graduate of Saginaw Arthur Hill High School and Central Michigan University. He completed courses at several colleges, including Bethel, Owosso Bible, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.
Bill and Betty were members of the Free Methodist Church and were dedicated to Christian service. Bill also gave spiritual mentoring to several pastors, youth, and co-founded an Owosso Christian teen center.
Bill worked 38 years for an Owosso-based manufacturer, retiring as operations manager in 1994 and started his own consulting business after retirement. He enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour books and watching/collecting old movies, especially westerns. He was a history buff and theologian, possessing a quick wit and fun-loving sense of humor.
His lasting legacy is as a family man, friend, mentor, teacher and “builder of character.”
Following Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place and private services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Shiawassee Family YMCA.
The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, in St. Johns.
