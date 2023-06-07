Colleen J. Miros

Age 86, of Corunna, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 302 W. Corunna Ave., Corunna. Interment immediately following at Pine Tree Cemetery. The Rev. David McGowan will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, as well as one hour prior to the service Friday.
Colleen was born May 6, 1937, in Owosso, to Carl and Eudora (Berry) Beamish. A lifelong resident of Corunna, she graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1955. She married John J. Miros at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso on April 12, 1958. Together they raised three wonderful children who blessed them with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She worked for the Shiawassee County Road Commission and retired following more than 30 years of faithful service. She loved shopping from QVC, going camping, attending horse shows, trips to the casino and spending time with family and friends.
Colleen is survived by her children Kevin Miros and Rene (Michael) Chmiko; grandchildren Ashley Conley, Kelsie (Nick) Butcher, Katie (Paige) Miros, Madison (Chad) Sheldon and Adam Chmiko; great-grandchildren Ben Butcher and Zeppelin Bowen; son-in-law Dewey Beacham; siblings Carolyn Kildea and Phyllis (Wayne) Nesbit; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2004, daughter Lisa Beacham in 2018, grandson Nicolas Beacham in 2008 and brother-in-law David Kildea.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Rd., Owosso, MI 48867.
