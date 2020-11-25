Age 68, of Ovid, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Chuck was born June 20, 1952, in Owosso, the son of Claude and Flora (Root) Spiess.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1971 and married Karen (Kendall) Spiess July 29, 1972, in Owosso.
Chuck was born and raised on a dairy farm. He helped run the family farm the first 25 years of his life. He was also employed by Glen Williams Farm for five years. Chuck then went on to work for Michigan Milk Producers Association for 35 years. He also worked a second job driving a milk truck for Floyd Glowney for 30 years.
Chuck was the patriarch of the Spiess family. He was always proud of his family’s closeness and willingness to be there for each other. His weekends were full of hunting, dog shows, tractor pulling, and watching his grandkids wrestle and participate in other activities. He made sure each member of his family knew how lucky they were to have each other and the opportunities before them.
The holidays were a particularly favorite and busy time for Chuck. His beard was real and his belly really did shake like a bowl full of jelly. He never turned down a pumpkin pie and always showed up with gifts for everyone. He proudly brought the Christmas spirit to hundreds of children and adults every season.
Chuck’s passions centered around tractors, hunting, dogs and sports. Chuck had a love for all things tractor related. He was a member of the A-Tractive Tractor Club, County Line Antique Tractor Club, and was a strong supporter of the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association. As the founding father of Spiess Pulling Team, he participated in countless tractor pulls each year.
Chuck could fabricate just about anything out of metal. His creations could be seen in many front yards, tractor pulls, and charity auctions. Chuck also spent a lot of his time hunting. He was a proud member of the Houghton Lake Layout Boys and participated in annual hunts each fall. Chuck was an avid deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game hunter. He traveled to Colorado several times on hunting trips with his family.
Chuck was a proud member of the American WireHaired Pointing Griffon Association. He was also an owner, breeder and handler of ChuKar Kennels since 1980. Finally, Chuck was a wrestling coach to countless youth. He was a true Ovid-Elsie sports enthusiast and took pride in having a son on the Ovid-Elsie wrestling team for 10 straight years.
Chuck is survived by his wife Karen Sue Spiess; sons Jason (April) Spiess, Kyle (Marie) Spiess, Tim (Sara) Spiess and Kevin (Stacey) Spiess; grandchildren William, Jacob, Nicholas, Grace, Mason, Max, Kaia, Miley, Jack, Ella and Peyton; sister Carol Hunt; and brother Jerry (Mary) Spiess.
He was predeceased by his father Claude Spiess, mother Flora Spiess;, granddaughter Emerson Spiess, father-in-law Charles Kendall, mother-in-law Dorothy Kendall and brother-in-law Wayne Hunt.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Wirehaired Pointing Griffon Rescue, Ovid-Elsie Sports Boosters and Smile Train.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Services will take place at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.