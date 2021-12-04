Age 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Covenant HealthCare in Harrison.
Vesta was born July 17, 1932, in Merrill, to the Rev. Bernard and Josephine (Docter) Kraatz. On June 27, 1970, she married the Rev. Arnold Gibson and became the devoted loving mother to his two young sons, Dwight and Delbert. He predeceased her January 1985.
Vesta later married the Rev. Harold Siders Sept. 24, 1994; he passed away July 2004.
She graduated from Ecorse High School in 1950, and earned degrees from Owosso College in Owosso and Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois. Vesta taught at Bryant Elementary in Owosso for 14 years before marrying the Rev. Gibson and moving to Saginaw, where she lived for 51 years. She also taught in Carrollton Public Schools in Saginaw for 18 years.
Vesta accepted Christ as her savior at an early age and was very active in her church through the years in various capacities, such as pastor’s wife, youth president, Sunday school teacher, pianist/organist, newsletter editor and board member.
As of Oct. 24, Vesta was still playing organ for the Saginaw Wesleyan Church. She also enjoyed reading, counted cross-stitch and creative memories scrapbooking, as well as writing her autobiography for her family.
She and her family members have been very active in Simpson Park Camp. She only missed attending camp meeting once in the last 50 years. Above all, Vesta treasured and cherished her family, especially having her grandchildren come and spend a week with her when they were very young. She will forever be remembered for her devotion to her faith and prayer, her kindness to all people and her motivation to live independently until the end.
She is survived by sons Dwight (Jacqueline) Gibson of Riverton, New Jersey, and Delbert (Lynne) Gibson of Washington Township; grandchildren Charles (Wenxi) Gibson of Boston, Philip (Robin) Gibson of Birmingham, Alabama, Lauren (Sam) Pomager of Philadelphia and Jacob (Hannah) Gibson of Richmond, Indiana; great-grandchildren Corbin and Judah Gibson; children from her marriage to Harley Siders, Kathy (Paul) Smith of Owosso and Carol (Brett) Ray of Holly; son-in-law Earl Wissman of Marine City; grandchildren Bryan (Clair) Smith, Matt (Allise) Wissman, Amanda (Chris) Bohle, Joshua Ray, Stephen (Lauren) Ray, Andrew Ray, Kelly (Misael) Hernandez and Mareah Ray; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brother Keith, and children Karen Wissman and James Siders.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Saginaw Wesleyan Church, 2125 Shattuck Road. The Rev. Robert Tibbits will officiate.
Private burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and from 10 a.m. until the service Dec. 11 at the W. L. Case & Company Funeral Chapel, 4480 Mackinaw Road.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Saginaw Wesleyan Church or the Simpson Park Camp.
Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at the funeral home, church, or through casefuneralhome.com.
