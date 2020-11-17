Age 85, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with family by his side after his long battle with multiple symptom atrophy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Fritz was born June 8, 1935, to Lloyd and Edith (Struthers) Curtis in Charlevoix, where he lived as a young boy. Then, the family moved to Los Angeles to be near his grandmother and other family members. In his early teens the family moved to Spring Lake.
He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1953, and attended Michigan State University.
On July 14,1956, married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Marie Anderson. He worked at Oldberg’s Manufacturing Company in Grand Haven until he decided to go back to MSU.
With children in tow, he pursued a bachelor’s degree at MSU and graduated in 1964. He acquired his master’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1971. He spent summers with family on Beaver Island for classes at the CMU Biological Station and Michigan Tech doing research on Isle Royale.
Fritz “Fred” taught biology and physical science for 31 years at Owosso High School. He also taught night school and during the summer taught driver’s training and inspected Bees for USDA. After retirement he was a HOSTS mentor at Bryant school, worked several years at Crop Production Services, and volunteered for many organizations.
You might have seen Fred out for coffee with fellow retired teachers or men from the church, riding his bike through town or canoeing on the river. He also took to the open road with his motorcycle buddies for long rides near and far.
Fritz’s involvement with community included active membership in the First Congregational Church UCC, Explorer Scouts, BMW Touring Club, Lansing Muzzleloading Club, Owosso Camera Club, Shiawassee Dems, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Nature Conservancy and the Audubon Society.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, birding, beach combing, golfing, gardening, canoeing or reading a good book. Fred liked following high school and college sports, especially the MSU Spartans. He assisted Jeanne in transporting her art for exhibits and enjoyed visiting galleries and museums. He looked forward to traveling with family or friends to familiar or unfamiliar places.
Taking a walk with Fritz in the woods was a treat because he could identify any plant or living thing, instilling the love of nature in his children and grandchildren who will cherish all of the woodland adventures.
Fritz will be remembered for his love and knowledge of nature, kindness, conversations, and thoughtful letters to the editor in The Argus-Press. He made new friends everywhere he went including Pleasant View, where the caring staff got to know his sense of humor, love for family and strong will.
Fritz is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years Jeanne; daughters Amy (Joseph) Klinkoski and Susan (Will) Davis; sons Hugh (Marleen) and Steve (Kim); grandchildren Nolan and Andrew Klinkoski, Abdullah (Yanhong) Awamleh, Brandon and Zachary Curtis, Andrew Coleman; great-grandchildren Dylan, Nyles and Lyncoln Klinkoski; and friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was predeceased by his parents Edith and Lloyd, sister Suzanne Stuit, and son Neal.
Memorial contributions in honor of Frederick Curtis are suggested to Multiple Symptom Atrophy Association (multiplesymptomatrophy.org), First Congregational Church UCC or Friends of the Shiawassee River.
