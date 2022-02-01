Louis Glen Ford

Age 31, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, of heart complications at Sparrow Hospital.
Louis was born in Owosso, Jan. 9, 1991, the son of Lawrence Ford and Connie Cross. He was an arborist and mechanic, and loved working outdoors. Louis was witty and kind, and was always willing to help if he could.
Louis is survived by his beautiful daughter Addie Rose, whom he adored; his parents; older brothers Jason Alden and fiance Lex Rouble, Jonathon (Heather) Peters and Lawrence (Hope) Ford; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louis was predeceased by grandparents Glen and Delores Ford and Wayne and Betty Kauffman, and aunt Tina Burgess.
There will be a memorial at a later date for family and close friends.
Louis will be forever missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.