Age 87, of Owosso passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will be held at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a time of sharing at 7 p.m.
Don was born Dec. 11, 1931, in Detroit, the son of Jesse Lee and Roxye Hazel (Donaldson) Moore.
He graduated from Fordson High School with the class of 1950 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-54.
Don was a member of the Boy Scouts, the YMCA Men’s Club, Lion’s Club and Owosso Parks and Recreation. He also was a youth baseball and football coach, played softball in Lansing and worked with SATA public transportation.
He married Edna Mack at St. Linus Church in Dearborn Heights Dec. 30, 1969.
Don spent his years working at DTI Railroad, Ann Arbor Railroad and the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Don is survived by his wife Edna; children D.Lynn (Gregg) Hamp, Brian (Darlene) Moore, Brenda (Tom) Fitzmaurice and Barry (Gina) Moore; grandchildren Eric and Josh Hamp, Thomas Jr., Brenden, Bridget and Emma Fitzmaurice, Brandon Dulong, Brian Jr., Taylor, Blair, Alexa, and Garrett Moore; sister Deane Konyha; brother Loren (Margaret) Moore; sisters-in-law Joanne Straw and Janie Kieser; brother-in-law Robert Ott; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Jean Moore, grandson Cody Guy Moore, parents and first wife Georgina.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, the Shiawassee County Humane Society or St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
