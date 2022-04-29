June 29, 1930 - Dec. 21, 2021
Jeri was born in Pompeii, Michigan, to Josh and Georgia Foster, on June 29, 1930. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1948 and moved to East Lansing, to reside with relatives while she attended Michigan State College. During college, she was elected to the Delta Psi Kappa honorary fraternity and graduated in 1952 with a bachelor of science degree in physical education and a minor in home economics.
Following graduation, Jeri moved to Owosso, where she taught physical education at Owosso High School. While teaching, one of her many friends and coworkers introduced her to Hank Steck, via a blind date. They quickly became “thick as thieves” and Jeri and Hank wed on June 25, 1955, at Christ Episcopal Church. They shared 41 years of a “mixed” marriage (Michigan State and University of Michigan) before the love of her life passed away on July 13, 1996.
Jeri was always a go-getter. As a young girl, she was up early helping her dad on the milk delivery route. Upon arriving back home, she helped her mom cook for the farmhands before heading to school. When she had time to play, she loved to ride horses, ice skate, water ski and play softball and basketball with her brother Bill. She carried that zest for activities into her adult life with Hank. In their free time together, they enjoyed water skiing, boating and sailing at the lake, playing tennis and snow skiing. They shared this love for life with their two daughters, Mary and Carol.
Jeri was extremely dedicated to her community. She became an active member at Christ Episcopal Church, helping out with fellowship events and serving on altar guild for more than 30 years. She served on the boards of the YWCA, the Owosso Sports Boosters, the PTA and the Fair Winds Girl Scouts. In addition, she was a longtime member of the Owosso Study Club and the Investment Club. Jeri devoted 19 years to the Curwood Festival, heading up the entertainment tent, serving on the board of directors and holding the offices of vice president and president. In 1989, Jeri and Hank were selected as the first couple to be grand marshals of the Curwood Parade. In 1997, Jeri received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Michigan Festivals and Events Association for her dedication to the Curwood Festival. In addition to volunteering, Jeri also worked part time at Steck the Jeweler.
Jeri was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend who was always there to watch her children’s or grandchildren’s sport/activity, visit with and care for her parents, or take a meal to a friend in need. Jeri religiously played cards with her mom, loved teaching card games to her grandkids and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was always sending people notes of appreciation or encouragement.
An avid pet lover, Jeri’s pets nestled into her lap nightly as she read and weekend trips to the cottage at Townline Lake always included the family dog and cat. Jeri also enjoyed participating in dog obedience classes and competing in dog shows.
She started snow skiing at 35 years of age and shared that passion with her family, traveling most winter weekends to Boyne Country. Family ski trips to Aspen, Colorado and Stowe, Vermont were treasured vacations. Jeri even skied into her late 70’s at Mammoth Mountain in California and was an active member of the Michigan 70’s-plus ski club.
At 45 years old, Jeri picked up tennis, which became an all-consuming passion. She loved playing with friends and family, practiced privately and excelled at tennis in the competitive arena. She competed in the Allen Montgomery Shiawassee County Tennis Tournament for 15 years, winning at least seven ladies doubles titles with varying partners. She also captured numerous mixed doubles titles with her long standing partner, Mark Smith. Additionally, Jeri coached the Owosso High girls tennis team from 1990 to 2006, retiring from coaching at 76 years old. She put her heart and soul into growing the OHS girls tennis program and found so much joy watching the girls develop as athletes and individuals.
In her 70’s, she and a group of women from Owosso, began biking in preparation for three different European river boat/bike cruises in Germany and Holland. While river cruising, Jeri biked 15-plus miles daily and still had energy for dinner festivities aboard the boat in the evening.
Jeri loved her MSU Spartans. On two occasions, she traveled to Pasadena, California, to cheer them on to victory at the Rose Bowl, savoring the Rose Parade as much as MSU’s wins. Although Jeri remained active both mentally and physically, dementia crept in during her mid-80’s. The first time she missed watching the annual Michigan-Michigan State football game was one of many telltale signs that Jeri’s life on this earth was changing. As a result of her health, she moved from her beloved home in Owosso, to a care facility in Dana Point, California, where she passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2021.
She is survived by her children Mary Steck Rozycki and Carol (Chuck) Weinhardt. She is also survived by her grandchildren David (Melissa) Rozycki, Mark Rozycki, Thomas Rozycki, Scott Weinhardt, Eric Weinhardt and Claire Weinhardt. Additionally, she is survived by her only great-grandchild, Jackson Rozycki, whom she enjoyed immensely.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Christ Episcopal Church, with the interment at Oak Hill Cemetery immediately after the memorial. Following the interment, the family invites you to join them for a luncheon at Christ Episcopal Church, which will be graciously prepared by church members.
We thank you for your love and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church (120 Goodhue St. Owosso, MI, 48867) or OHS girls tennis (765 E. North St. Owosso, MI, 48867).
