Jack B. Sergent

Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the loving care of the Hospice House of Shiawasse County.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July, 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Msgr. George Michalek officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today and from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A Knights of Columbus chalice service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to the rosary.
Jack was the sixth child born at home to Benjamin and Clara (Rau) Sergent on Feb. 8, 1938, in West Branch. He went to Edwards School, a one-room schoolhouse, and graduated from Ogemaw Heights West Branch in 1956. He proudly served his country in Korea as part of the United States Army and later at home in the National Guard.
In 1960, a pretty “city girl” named Mary Walker picked handsome Jack for her bowling team as part of the Flint Toby Club. They married at St. John Vianney Church on Feb. 4, 1961. As the son of a farmer, Jack had a strong work ethic that served him well his entire life. While employed for General Motors Truck and Bus (34 years), he often held two jobs to support his growing family, including working nights at a gas station, riding along with state troopers and delivering oil. Jack and Mary found their own piece of heaven on 10 acres of land in Owosso. After grieving the loss of their first child, Dawn Elizabeth (age 4), they raised five children, 11 grandchildren and soon to be three great-grandchildren. Jack loved to travel with his family, go antiquing, take his children and grandchildren on sleigh and tractor rides, make babies laugh and giggle with funny faces, and frequent local restaurants with friends. If you met him, he knew you and he would always greet you warmly with a smile, a firm handshake or, if you were lucky, a bear hug.
Jack never hesitated to serve his community. He helped found the Flint Banjo Club, was a proud and active member of the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), was a past member of the Lions Club, volunteered many years as a Boy Scout Leader/Unit Commissioner and served as an usher at the Lebowsky Center. Jack was a regular blood donor to the American Red Cross and helped his children raise 11 service dogs for The Leaders Dogs for the Blind.
Jack had a strong faith, a focus on family, a booming voice and a kind heart, qualities that will live on in the hearts and actions of his loving family and friends.
Jack is survived by his wife Mary; children Scott (Pamela) Sergent, Allison Sergent, Elizabeth Sergent, Jonathan (Tamera) Sergent and Mary (Dr. David) Schlitt; grandchildren Andrew (Melissa), Max (Daniela), Jack, Keegan, Jesse, Taylor and Connor (Mylissa) Sergent and Evan, Ella and Tristan Schlitt; sister Joyce (Joe) Kohler; brother Gary (Kathy) Sergent; friend Chuck Hegg; and many more.
He was predeceased by his daughter Dawn; infant grandson Dylan Schlitt; sisters Jeanne Hazard and Phylis Earley; brothers Joe Walter and Jim Sergent; nieces Karen Smith and Sandy Gehrke; his parents; and beloved friend Tom Clark.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.