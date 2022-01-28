Elaine Esther Wagner

Age 91, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Salem Lutheran Church with James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Elaine was born June 22, 1930 in Marion Township, the daughter of Herman and Theresia (Frasle) Meyer.
She graduated from Merrill High School, the salutatorian of class 1946.
Elaine was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she served on Ladies Altar Guild for 45 years.
She married Elwyn Clare Wagner in Owosso on Oct. 18, 1952; he predeceased her on Nov. 14, 2016.
She was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. Elaine also worked for K-Mart, Northway Sales and on the family farm.
Elaine is survived by her children Suzanne (Jeff) Martineau and Mark D. Wagner; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Loretta Witt; and brothers Herman Meyer Jr., Oscar Meyer and Reinhart Meyer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
