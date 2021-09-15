Darrell Lamar Henderson

Age 52, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 2680 E. M-21 in Corunna. The Revs. Cal Emerson and Todd Evans will officiate. Burial will take place at Pilgrim Baptist Cemetery in Ramer, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Darrell was born on Nov. 7, 1968, in Montgomery, Alabama, to J.W. and Emma Lee (Williams) Henderson. Darrell married Denise (Hine) Cramer Aug. 8, 2008, in Henderson. Darrell had a passion for law enforcement at a young age. Darrell worked for Montgomery County as part of the bridge crew before coming to Michigan permanently in 2005. Darrell then worked as a loss prevention officer for Walmart for many years, then became a corrections officer with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Darrell was a kind, caring and humble man. Darrell had a big heart, and he always wore the biggest smile.
Darrell is survived by his wife Denise; children Terry Henderson, Devin Saxton, Jeremy (Ammya) Henderson, Justin (Alexis) Cramer, Jacob (Haleigh) Cramer and Joseph Cramer; siblings Calvert Henderson, Brian Henderson, Dennis (Pamela) Henderson, Leicia (Arthur) Henderson and Nicole (Napoleon) Henderson; nieces and nephews, and close friends Cindy, David and Wassim; and also the special light of his life, granddaughter Natalie Cramer.
He was welcomed home by his parents, daughter Sabra, brother Patrick and mother-in-law Doris “Doty” Hine.
Memorial contributions in Darrell’s name are suggested to his family for future designation.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
