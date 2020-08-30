Age 76, of Caledonia, formerly of Fenton, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Marlene was married to her husband Roy on April 5, 1968. She worked for the Fenton Public Schools for 15 years and enjoyed being a home-maker, camping, traveling and spending winters in Florida, where she leaves a community of friends.
She loved arts and crafts, spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as cheering on their sporting events.
Marlene was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Caledonia. Her parents, Gerald and Virginia Ortwine, and brother Edward Ortwine, preceded her in death.
Marlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Roy; her children and grandchildren Todd and Stacey Backhus (Dakota, Sarah), Greg and Amy Backhus (Joshua, Ethan, Bryce, and Andrew), Brad and Michelle Backhus (Hannah and Evan); sister and brother-in-law June and Bob Cudney and their children Tammy and Timothy; and sister-in-law Vicki Ortwine and her son Eric.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Marlene’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 12 at Bush Park in Fenton. Enter off the east end of Jefferson Street behind St. John’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys-for-Tots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.