Beverly Gail (Schram) Marrison

Age 86, of Hessel, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at McLaren Hospice House of Cheboygan, in Cheboygan, Michigan.
She was born in Lansing, on July 17, 1936, to Robert Leigh and Vivian Kate (Otto) Schram.
Beverly grew up in Lansing and in Bath. She graduated from Haslett High School in 1954 and was crowned Miss Buick. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Marrison, on Nov. 12, 1954, in Haslett.
They moved to DeWitt, bought a house and started their family where Beverly was a stay at home mother.
The family later moved to Perry in 1958, where Beverly became the local babysitter and full-time mother to her own children.
Over the years, Beverly cared for a total of 67 children.
Once the kids were older, she went to work retail at Murphy’s in the Meridian Mall, and then First National Bank in East Lansing, where she did bookkeeping and managed the trouble desk.
Later, she was a cook for a few years at The Mission Home in Perry and then she began working at an assisted living facility as a private caregiver.
In the mid 1970, the couple bought a farm in Morrice. After selling the farm, they purchased the Island View Resort in Cedarville. They ran the resort, as well as a local trash business, B & J Trash Service, for a few years before they moved back to Perry during retirement.
The couple bought a house and started a Camper Repair Business. Beverly did all the canvases and upholstery work on all the campers while Gerald did all the maintenance.
They were together for 64 years until Gerald died in 2019. After Gerald’s death, Beverly moved to Hessel to be with her family.
Beverly enjoyed the outdoors and loved watching the birds at her six feeders outside her windows; watching the wildlife that would wander into her yard was something Beverly deeply appreciated each day.
She also enjoyed camping in the Smoky Mountains and all over the state of Michigan. She loved reading, cooking, baking, solving puzzles, sewing, knitting, gardening and traveling.
She enjoyed canning chicken, beef, vegetables, tomato juice, tomato soup and catsup. Her favorite project was always designing her children’s and grandchildren’s Halloween costumes. Beverly was a woman of many talents and aspirations and made many great friends over the years.
She loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed.
Beverly is survived by her son Neal (Laura) Marrison of Lansing; daughters Therese Taylor of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Leeann (Kenneth) Landreville of Hessel; grandchildren Bethany Warner, Curt (Trisha) Warner, Kevin Warner, Brian (Samantha) Warner, Amanda (Preston) Koning, Alexander (Michelle) Marrison, Molly Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Emily Taylor, Adam Smallman, Donielle (Joe) Nyberg, Raechel (Joey) Homminga and Alice (Nick) Springer; great-grandchildren Hunter Mogle, Miles Marrison, Lucy Marrison, Brody Reidsma, Jeremy Walker, Andrew Kalimanis, Bretlynn Warner, CJ Warner, Brianna Warner, Remington Warner, Taylor Nyberg, Cayden Nyberg, Logan Nyberg, Maizie Nyberg, Mya Homminga, Joseph Homminga and RaeLynn Homminga; and sister in law Mary Schram of Oklahoma.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; daughter Denise Warner; parents Robert and Vivian; sister and brother-in-law Kathleen (Gordon) Barnard; brother Robert Schram; father and mother-in-law Clarence and Mildred Marrison; brother and sister-in-law Alvis and Clarabelle Klusack; brother-in-law, Clarence Marrison; and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Wanda Lyons.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284 or McLaren Hospice House of Cheboygan, 722 South St. Cheboygan, Michigan 49721.
Galer Funeral Homes & Cremation of Pickford, Michigan, is serving the family. Condolences may be left to the family at galerfuneralhomes.com.
