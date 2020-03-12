Age 87, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will take place at Wilkinson Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Glen was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Corunna; the son of Walter and Grace (Chapin) Honke.
He graduated from Corunna High School. Glen proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in El Paso, Texas, where he was a corporal.
He married Joan Pretti at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso May 5, 1951.
Glen spent his years working in factories and as a truck driver. He loved hunting, gardening and tinkering around in the yard. Glen was also an avid bowler and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his children Mark Honke, Scott (Jeanine) Honke and Carol (Douglas) Cornell; grandchildren David Brunger (Amanda Lick), Danna Brunger (Alan Brevick), Caitlin (Corey) Green, Brian Cornell, Jessica (Bryan) Galecka, Sarah (Wesley) Zemla and Angela (Stefan) Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan; sons David Honke and Kurt Honke; daughter Diane Hughes; and grandsons Robert Honke and Patrick Honke.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
