Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Robert was born Sept. 2, 1939, in Owosso, the son of Richard B. and Wilma Margaret (Jones) Willis.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1957, and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University.
He married Joan Faye Tervonen in Hurontown in Houghton County Aug. 27, 1960.
Robert attended Owosso First Church of Christ where he was active in the Prime Timers group. He looked forward to trips and loved traveling the world.
Robert retired from the state of Michigan, where he worked as a project engineer for the Department of Transportation, after 44 years of service.
He is survived by his wife; children Richard (Janelle) Willis, Randall (Michelle) Willis and Kristine (Kent) Carothers; grandchildren Whitney (Brett) Wilson, Brianna (Jon) Coffey, Ryan and Eric Willis, and Alexandria Willis and Will Carothers; two soon-to-be-born great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
Robert was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Owosso First Church of Christ
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
