Age 74, of Chesaning, passed away at midnight, April 19, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Ronald was born Aug. 21, 1946, the son of Edmund O. and Violet E. (Thiel) Taylor. He was raised in a Christian home, attending Zion Lutheran Church during his childhood and teenage years.
Ronald graduated from Chesaning High School in 1965, and shortly after from Naval Station Great Lakes, serving in the Navy for a short time. He then was employed by GM until his retirement.
He married his beloved wife Connie (Delmarter) Taylor on Sept. 21, 1974. She predeceased him on Sept. 2, 2020.
Ron was known as “The Ford Man” and had an extensive knowledge of Ford Motor Co. history, as well as steam engine trains. He was a member of the Ford Club, attended numerous Ford sponsored events, and donated to Ford historical museums. He cherished trips to the Upper Peninsula with family members, visiting Ford sites, the big spring, waterfalls, touring old mines, and swimming in Lake Superior at Munising. One of his special memories was when he flew in the Ford Tri-Motor plane over Dayton, Ohio, in 2003. He also cherished time visiting and conversing with friends, family and relatives.
Ron is survived by sister Ardelle (Verne) Rodgers of Ovid; daughter Christina (Mike) Matznick of Flushing; son Jonathan Taylor of Chesaning; son David (Audra) Taylor of New Boston; and grandsons Brandon Matznick, Spencer Matznick and Greyson Taylor.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife and granddaughter Shelby Taylor.
Cremation has taken place. No service is planned at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at misiukfuneralhome.com.
