Was born to Oliver and Melissa Morse June 20, 1944.
She was the youngest of 11 children and has one living sibling, Eunice (Smakal). She married Edwin Hankinson April 6, 1963. Sharon had five children, Timothy, Todd, Teffany (Hutto), Terea (Mills) and Tyrena (Castro); and one granddaughter, Shelby (Mills).
She had three sons-in-law, Clifton Hutto, Charles Mills, and David Castro.
Sharon was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness and was baptized July 26, 1968.
She and her family moved to Georgetown, Texas, in 1985. She passed away in her home with her family close by July 27, 2020.
Sharon loved children and caring for them. She was known for her big smile and bigger hugs.
Even when dementia was taking over her mind, her kind heart was still there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Timothy. Her faith in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection sustained her in those times and this same hope sustains her family today.
Her family will miss her greatly, but they are strengthened by the promise found in Job 14:14 and 15 — “If a man dies, can he live again? I will wait all the days of my compulsory service until my relief comes. You will call and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands.” Sharon preached this hope and others found in the Bible and on JW.org.
To comply with her wishes, no memorial service is planned.
