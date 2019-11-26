Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the age of 79.
Norma, daughter of Ralph and Mary (Speckert) Wilson, was born April 16, 1940, in St. Johns. She graduated from Ovid High School in 1958, and worked at Memorial Healthcare until redirecting her career path into the dental field and worked at J.W. Bates, DDS for a number of years.
After raising her own children, Norma drove bus for the local school district for 17 years, a position she thoroughly enjoyed. She later returned to the dental field as an office manager in Corunna. It was in 2007 when Norma pursued her passion of helping others by joining the Ovid Red Hat Society and serving as a volunteer for Respite. It was through Respite that Norma became acquainted with Mary Bartlett, and a very special friendship ensued.
Norma enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, and was especially known for her broccoli casserole that always seemed to be short on leftovers during the holidays. Norma enjoyed going to the casino, and playing various card and board games. Even through her recent illness, she remained courageous and would not allow her health to interfere with her enjoyment of Euchre.
Norma was a member of both the Ovid Acme Society and the Ovid United Church. Norma married the love of her life, Frank George, on Oct. 25, 1974. Frank preceded her in death July 8, 1999. Norma’s pride and joy were her grandchildren, and she loved spending time supporting them in their various activities.
Survivors include her daughter Lori (Dan) Larner of Okemos; son Brian (Theresa) Ross of Lansing; grandchildren Kelsie (Taylor) Condit, Braden Hasse, Dillon and Gabe Ross, and Blake and Aubrey Larner; stepdaughters Carolyn Brown, Sally Y, and Nancy Shaffer; sisters Carolyn (Dave) Stilwell and Patricia Seidel, both of Ovid; and sister-in-law Karen Wilson; several dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Esther Wilson, brother the Rev. Edward Wilson, brother-in-law Carl Seidel, stepson Robert Brown, granddaughter Stephanie Brown and special friend Ron McClelland.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with the Rev. Melanie Young officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
Memorial contributions may be made to Respite, 710 W. King St., Owosso, MI 48867 or donor’s choice that honors her passion for helping others.
