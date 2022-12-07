Diane Elaine Sedlar

Age 58, of Olivet, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Diane was born on July 11, 1964, to Nelson and Janice (Houseman) Gates in Fort Benning, Georgia. She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1982. On April 8, 1989 Diane married David Sedlar in Owosso.
Diane was an outdoors gal! She loved the summer time when, as a family they would enjoy camping and boating together. When winter rolled around and the snow began to fall, Diane had a blast snowmobiling. She was always ready for a game of cards in the evening. Diane adored her family and lived for them. She will be deeply missed by all.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband David; sons Brandon Sedlar of Battle Creek, Jamie (Marsha) Sedlar of Taylor and Jason (Steven) Sedlar of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren T.J. Cousino, Jaylin Sedlar and Maddix Sedlar; great-grandchild Marissa Cousino; brother Tom Gates of Owosso; sister Nicole (Casey) Clifford; nieces Kimberly Gates and Kya Clifford; and many cousins in Sabina, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mark Gates and parents-in-law, Martin and Irene Sedlar.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home with Brian Roberts officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bosworth Cemetery.
Those desiring may make contributions in Diane’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
To view Diane’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit burkhead-green-kilgo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.