Jesse Joe Frost

Age 43, of Bannister, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his mother’s house in St. Johns, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 15, 1979, in Lansing, Jesse was a curious and mechanically inclined child. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together, always eager to learn how things worked. Jesse’s passion for mechanics led him to pursue a career in construction, where he spent most of his adult life. He was also a talented tinkerer who could fix anything and enjoyed working on small engines. He married his best friend, Michelle Wirt, on Oct. 1, 2022 and together they made their home in Bannister.

