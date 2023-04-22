Jesse Joe Frost

Age 43, of Bannister, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his mother’s house in St. Johns, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 15, 1979, in Lansing, Jesse was a curious and mechanically inclined child. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together, always eager to learn how things worked. Jesse’s passion for mechanics led him to pursue a career in construction, where he spent most of his adult life. He was also a talented tinkerer who could fix anything and enjoyed working on small engines. He married his best friend, Michelle Wirt, on Oct. 1, 2022 and together they made their home in Bannister.
Despite facing life’s challenges, Jesse always maintained a positive outlook. He was a gentle giant with a mischievous streak. He was headstrong, patient and fiercely loyal to his family and friends — he would do anything for those he loved. Jesse was especially close to his siblings, and they shared many happy memories together. He had a passion for music, particularly country and old rock & roll, getting his hands dirty, watching movies and spending time with his family. Jesse will be remembered for his kind heart, his gentle, soft-spoken nature and his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Michelle (Wirt) Frost; sons Jason and Joseph Brinson; daughters Rebelyn Frost and Lexie Wirt; sisters Tianna (Brent) King, Jovetta (Andy) Topel, Jamie Frost, Brandie Frost and Sabrina Frost; brothers Tim Nixon, Mike Frost and Daniel Frost; many nieces and nephews; his mothers Kristen Nixon and Chara Frost; grandparents Richard and Alice Williams, Jovetta “Sue” and Obert Vanover and Harlene Frost Doyle; in-laws Richard and Della (Scott) Wirt, Leon (Shey) Williams, Kennedy (Kelsey) Williams, Liz (Chris) Quick and Octavia Quick; as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his fathers, Jeffrey Frost and Timothy Nixon and grandfather, Jessie Frost.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place Sunday, June 18, at his mother, Kristin Nixon’s, house. More details to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For further information, please phone McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel at 989-224-4422.
